Magnus Abe ‘Dumps’ SDP, Set To Return To APC

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, has declared his intention to leave the party and join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During an appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” programme on Monday, Abe stated, “Politically, I am heading back for the APC.”

This announcement follows his unsuccessful bid for the governorship on March 18.

Abe, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, contested in the Rivers State governorship election but was defeated by Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Furthermore, his attempt to become the minister representing Rivers State in the federal cabinet was unsuccessful, as the position went to Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aregbesola Reveals Why He Boycotted Oyetola’s Re-Election Campaign, Speaks On Political Plan

In other news, a former Minister of Interior and ex-governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has hinted at a potential political move in Osun State by the end of 2024.

He conveyed this message to his supporters during a Thanksgiving event organized by the Omoluabi Caucus in Ilesa, Osun State.

He reflected on the internal dynamics within the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2022 governorship election.