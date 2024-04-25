APC Reacts As US Gives Verdict On 2023 Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the United States 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, which declared that the last general election in Nigeria reflected the will of the populace despite widespread irregularities.

The report seen by Naija News on Thursday also stated that there were reports of campaigning at polling stations, lack of ballot secrecy and various irregularities during the country’s 2023 elections.

The report said many independent observers acknowledged that the presidential, legislative, and governorship elections largely reflected the will of voters.

Reacting to the report, the Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru, stated in an interview with Vanguard that the party had since moved on from the 2023 election and is concentrating on developing Nigeria’s electoral democracy.

Duru stated that the report is a welcome development. However, it does not need any external validation of the outcome of the 2023 polls.

He said, “It (report) is a welcome development but I want to restate that we do not need any external validation on the outcome of the 2023 general election. That election, as far as the party is concerned and as far as the people of Nigeria are concerned, is now behind us and we are looking forward to the 2027 general election.

“All the infrastructure of government at all levels whether it is at the federal, state, local government or ward level are already in place. Our councilors, National Assembly members and governors have been elected and are in place. Where there are issues arising from that election, those elections have been contested at the courts and we know that the courts have heard and given their well considered ruling. So, we have gone beyond that.

“We also believe improvement, development and change are constant things and then as a government, we will continue to encourage and fund INEC in a way that empowers them to be able to further improve the electoral process in Nigeria.

“As we continue to march on the path of democracy, we hope to continue to conduct elections that would reflect the will of Nigerians.

“So, in a nutshell, as much as this is welcome, we do not need any external validation. Elections had been conducted in 2023 and those elected have assumed offices and where there are disputes, they were taken to courts and the issues have been resolved.”