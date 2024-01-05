Defection: Magnus Abe Speaks On Concerns About Creating Political Unrest In APC

Rivers State politician, Senator Magnus Abe, has dismissed speculations that his defection from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) would cause friction.

Naija News reported that Abe, a governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections in River State, returned to the APC on Wednesday.

Abe, who left the APC for SDP in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, said he is back with the APC to enhance the good things President Bola Tinubu is doing in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Port-Harcourt on Thursday, Abe addressed concerns about potential power struggles within the APC and debunked speculations that his move would create political unrest in the Rivers APC.

Abe noted that he has a cordial relationship with the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State, Tony Okocha.

He said, “I believe that the responsibility of engendering peace in the party is that of all of us who are members of the party, regardless of whatever positions we hold or we don’t hold.

“Tony Okocha has been a member of our team as everybody knows. And if today he’s the Chairman of the party, by the decision of the national, so be it.

“But we’re not in the APC because of any particular individual. We are in the APC because we are founding members of this party, and we’re grassroots supporters of the president.

“And we believe that it is proper that we are in the party to continue to give that full support to the president’s developmental agenda.

“Tony Okocha has been part of our team, he is part of the APC in this state from its founding till today.

“By now everybody who is part of the APC should have learnt a thing as to how to make the party work.

“So, we’re coming in open minded, ready to work with everybody within the party.

“I believe that anybody who is sincerely interested in the progress of the APC, should all be ready to make the party work for everybody.”