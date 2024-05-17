Wike And Fubara Are Weaponizing Our Ignorance, Stealing Our Patrimony – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has claimed that the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike are one and the same.

The entertainer alleged that Wike chose Fubara as his successor so they can both keep feeding off the funds in the state.

Naija News reports that Fubara and Wike have been at each other’s throats for some time now.

Despite the peace pact brokered by President Bola Tinubu, both politicians have refused to bury the hatchet.

Speaking on the situation via his X account, Charly Boy berated Nigerians who have chosen to support either of the duo amid the continued rift.

He claimed that Nigerians are the victims in the crisis.

According to him, “Fubra and Wike, if una like make una kill unaselves, una be the same 5/6, the victimized mumu Nigerians wey once again don divide themselves into camps I dey sorry for. When una Mumu go Belleful una.

“Why you think say Wike chose Fubra as em successor? simple. Na 2 of dem dey chop/kill put inside one bag.

“Why u think say dem no go later settle, since dem be 5/6?

“Meanwhile, ordinary Rivers state people dey suffer and these vagabonds in power are doing what dey know best. Weaponizing our Ignorance and stealing our patrimony. Nonsense. Dia fathers.”

