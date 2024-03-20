Police Sends Message To Nigerians On International Day Of Happiness

The Nigeria Police Force has sent words of encouragement to Nigerians on the International Day of Happiness.

The Force urged Nigerians to adopt a Don’t Worry, Be Happy” outlook towards life and emphasized the importance of finding joy and positivity in small moments.

Speaking via its X handle, the Force urged Nigerians to share happiness, promote community unity, and foster positive connections for a safer and happier world.

It shared a pictorial on its X handle with the caption, “Don’t worry, be happy.”

The pictorial reads in part, “On this international day of happiness, the NPF enjoins Nigerians to share happiness, spread joy, encourage community unity, and foster positive connections for a safer and happier world.

“A positive mindset and the ability to find joy in small moments plays a huge role in the pursuit of happiness.”

Naija News reports that the International Day of Happiness is celebrated on March 20 annually.

Force Spokesman Reacts As Man Calls Nigeria Police Useless

Meanwhile, Police Force spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has replied to an X user who said the Nigeria Police Force is useless.

Naija News reports that the man in the post shared on X platform wrote, “Useless police force!”

Reacting, Adejobi clarified that the Police Force is not a useless organisation but a notable, decent, responsible and law-abiding agency.

The spokesman urged the X user to focus on bad officers and not the entire agency, adding that it is discouraging for people to condemn the whole security institution.

He wrote, “The Nigeria Police Force is not a useless organization. Narrow, you anger to those who do bad, to you, (provided you are clean too). We are noble, responsible, decent, and law-abiding individuals. Let’s focus on those who do badly, not the whole agency. It’s discouraging for people to condemn the whole institution as if every police officer is bad and useless. Being bad is a personal thing, not systemic. If everyone is alright, upright, and committed, the system will be ok.”