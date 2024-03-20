Force Spokesman Reacts As Man Calls Nigeria Police Useless

Police Force spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has replied to an X user who said the Nigeria Police Force is useless.

Naija News reports that the man in the post shared on X platform wrote, “Useless police force!”

Reacting, Adejobi clarified that the Police Force is not a useless organisation but a notable, decent, responsible and law-abiding agency.

The spokesman urged the X user to focus on bad officers and not the entire agency, adding that it is discouraging for people to condemn the whole security institution.

He wrote, “The Nigeria Police Force is not a useless organization. Narrow, you anger to those who do bad, to you, (provided you are clean too). We are noble, responsible, decent, and law-abiding individuals. Let’s focus on those who do badly, not the whole agency. It’s discouraging for people to condemn the whole institution as if every police officer is bad and useless. Being bad is a personal thing, not systemic. If everyone is alright, upright, and committed, the system will be ok.”

In other news, the Rivers State Police Command has successfully confiscated a cache of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, and ammunition from individuals suspected of cult-related activities.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, announced the operation’s outcome in a statement on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

During a meticulously coordinated operation by the command’s C4i Strike Force in collaboration with the local vigilance group, a suspected cultist named Samuel Nwokoma was apprehended.

Nwokoma subsequently led the security team to a hideout in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, where the weapons were concealed.