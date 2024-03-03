Two Policemen Beaten To Death In Edo, Two Others Injured

In a shocking incident in Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, two policemen on escort duty were beaten to death by an enraged mob, with two others sustaining injuries.

The violence erupted following a fatal accident involving a Toyota Hilux vehicle, part of a convoy escorting a former member of the Edo House of Assembly, Emmanuel Agbaje, which collided with a motorcycle carrying a woman and her child, leading to their deaths.

The community’s youths, driven by grief and anger, tracked down the policemen and launched a brutal attack. However, swift action by the Edo State Vigilante Network ensured the rescue of the two surviving officers, who are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital within the state.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, confirmed the incident, stating that the deceased and injured officers were members of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) 19 based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He assured the public that an investigation is underway and further details will be disclosed in due course.

This tragic event has cast a spotlight on the tensions between law enforcement and communities, underscoring the urgent need for dialogue and reform to prevent such occurrences in the future. The Edo State Police Command extends its condolences to the families of the deceased and calls for calm as it works to bring those responsible to justice.