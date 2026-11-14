Why I Slept In Church For Seven Months – Oga Bello

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has revealed how he spent seven months sleeping in a church after running away from threats over his decision to pursue a career in acting.

Naija News reports that the veteran actor made this known during an interview with African A-List.

Salami explained that his decision to join the theatre industry was driven by his passion rather than the desire for fame or financial gain.

However, his choice did not go down well with his family, who opposed his involvement in acting at the time.

He disclosed that the threats and pressure surrounding his decision forced him to leave home and seek shelter in a church, where he stayed for seven months.

He said: “I joined theatre; I did not join to be popular or to earn money from it. When they threatened what they would do to me, I ran away. I began to sleep in the church.”

The actor began his career in 1964 when he joined the Young Concert Party, a theatre group founded by the late Ojo Ladipo, popularly known as Baba Mero.

Between 1970 and 1974, he worked as a library assistant at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

He combined his government job with his acting activities before eventually deciding to become a full-time actor in 1976.