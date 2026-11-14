It’s Becoming Unbearable – BBNaija Khloe Cries Out Over Cost Of Running Businesses In Nigeria

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe Abiri, has expressed frustration over the rising cost of operating businesses in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star raised concerns about how much money entrepreneurs spend on petrol to keep their businesses running.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the businesswoman asked whether those in government understand the financial difficulties facing business owners.

Khloe explained that running a legitimate business in Nigeria has become increasingly difficult.

She wrote: “Does the Nigerian government realise that business owners are spending almost all their profits, and sometimes their entire income, on petrol just to keep their businesses running? Dear Ma/sirs in the high places, can you please do something about this?

“It is becoming unbearable to own and operate a business in this country. Our workers deserve better salaries. We want to pay them more, improve their welfare and create better working conditions. But how do we do that when we are exhausting almost everything just trying to keep the business running?

“Between petrol, electricity, rent, supplies and other operational costs, what exactly is left for business owners to grow, reinvest, or even survive? We are not asking for luxury.

“We are asking for an environment where running a legitimate business doesn’t feel like a daily battle for survival. Please, something needs to change; Nigerian business owners are struggling.”