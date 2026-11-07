‘I Am Aware’ – Power Minister Gives Update On Blackout, Reveals When Electricity Will Improve

The Federal Government has said electricity supply could begin to improve in some affected areas within the next 48 to 72 hours as efforts continue to restore power to households and businesses.

Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, gave the assurance in a statement signed and released on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Tegbe acknowledged the hardship caused by the current outages in four states, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He explained that planned maintenance at Egbin Power Station, coupled with gas supply problems at some thermal power plants, had reduced the amount of electricity available on the national grid.

The minister also blamed the situation on the sabotage of key transmission lines, saying the damage had affected alternative routes for supplying electricity to some areas, particularly Lagos.

According to the statement, grid operators have introduced load shedding in some locations to manage the limited electricity available.

Tegbe said his team was working to bring the affected generating units back into operation in phases, with the first units expected to return within 48 to 72 hours.

He said, “I am aware of the strain that the current outages have placed on households and businesses in four affected states, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.”

The minister added, “My team and I are working to return the affected generating units to service in phases, with the first units coming back online within the next 48 to 72 hours.”

He further disclosed that the government was working with operators to improve gas supply and speed up repairs to damaged power infrastructure.

Tegbe thanked residents and business owners affected by the outages for their patience, promising to provide further updates as electricity supply gradually improves.