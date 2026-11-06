God Will Judge All of You – Kate Henshaw Blasts Power Minister Over Poor Electricity Supply 

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has expressed anger over the persistent electricity crisis in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the actress voiced her frustration in a post on her Instagram page.

Henshaw called out the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe complaining that electricity is usually restored for only a few minutes before going off again.

She asked was still struggling with basic electricity supply in 2026.

The thespian expressed disbelief that citizens have continued to experience such poor service despite the importance of electricity to daily activities and businesses.

She wrote: “Mr. Minister of Power, no light. There is no light. There’s hardly been light. You will bring it maybe five minutes and then it’s gone.

“You were credited with a statement that in September some people were telling you that you should turn off the power, that the things in their freezer it’s freezing what’s freezer for for cooling and watering down like the lies you people tell.

“I need the names and numbers of these people that called you. They said you should turn off the lights, or you should slow down or whatever it is you imagine they told you. There’s hardly electricity in 2026.

“We are still talking about electricity. I’m sorry that people are telling you you should slow down. Slow down what? We are meant to have electricity this 2026. I’m just so angry. This year I’ve stayed clear of commenting on things because Nigeria will make you you start to loosen your your dada you don’t have dada you start to loosen it.

“What are people really doing there and what’s up with the lies? God will judge all of you. God will judge you people. God will judge you people. I was telling someone, we need free pass to heaven. When we die and go, God will say, I am from Nigeria. Go and get massage, get food, let someone just take care of you because you are coming from me, Lord.”