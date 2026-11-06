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God Will Judge All of You – Kate Henshaw Blasts Power Minister Over Poor Electricity Supply 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Kate Henshaw
Kate Henshaw

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw criticised Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe on Instagram over what she described as persistent poor electricity supply in Nigeria.
  • Henshaw said electricity sometimes returns for only five minutes before going off again, expressing frustration that Nigerians still struggle with supply in 2026.
  • Henshaw demanded names and phone numbers of people who allegedly asked the minister to reduce electricity supply, challenging a statement she attributed to him.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has expressed anger over the persistent electricity crisis in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the actress voiced her frustration in a post on her Instagram page.

Henshaw called out the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe complaining that electricity is usually restored for only a few minutes before going off again.

She asked was still struggling with basic electricity supply in 2026.

The thespian expressed disbelief that citizens have continued to experience such poor service despite the importance of electricity to daily activities and businesses.

She wrote: “Mr. Minister of Power, no light. There is no light. There’s hardly been light. You will bring it maybe five minutes and then it’s gone.

“You were credited with a statement that in September some people were telling you that you should turn off the power, that the things in their freezer it’s freezing what’s freezer for for cooling and watering down like the lies you people tell.

“I need the names and numbers of these people that called you. They said you should turn off the lights, or you should slow down or whatever it is you imagine they told you. There’s hardly electricity in 2026.

“We are still talking about electricity. I’m sorry that people are telling you you should slow down. Slow down what? We are meant to have electricity this 2026. I’m just so angry. This year I’ve stayed clear of commenting on things because Nigeria will make you you start to loosen your your dada you don’t have dada you start to loosen it.

“What are people really doing there and what’s up with the lies? God will judge all of you. God will judge you people. God will judge you people. I was telling someone, we need free pass to heaven. When we die and go, God will say, I am from Nigeria. Go and get massage, get food, let someone just take care of you because you are coming from me, Lord.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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