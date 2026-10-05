Nothing Dey This Life – Kate Henshaw Breaks Silence Over Her Actions At Olu Jacobs Burial 

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has reacted after a social media user drew attention to the things she did during the burial of veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Naija News reports that the social media user praised Henshaw for her role at the burial ceremony, saying the things she did for the late actor were impressive and had increased his respect for her.

Responding to the message, Henshaw thanked the man identified as Ogayenne but refused to take all the credit for what was done during the burial.

She explained that she was not the only person who played a part, mentioning Chisom, Deola, Kemi Lala, Ireti, Yolanda and Olamide among others.

The actress also acknowledged the event planner, Ebun, and her associates, including Adebisi, Rosemary and Shalom, noting that everyone contributed in their own way.

Henshaw said she has her own way of showing up for people she loves and cares about.

She wrote on Instagram: “Thank you my brother Ogayenne. I won’t take your accolades alone 🙏…Let me just say I wasn’t the only one….There were others: Chisom, Deola, Kemi Lala, Ireti, Yolanda, Olamide. Also the event planner, Ebun and her associates; Adebisi, Rosemary, Shalom…and others I can’t remember now. We all played our part..

“I show up in my own way, the way I know how to for the ones I love & care about. Nothing dey this life. God bless you too. 🙏 I repeat, nothing dey this life..”