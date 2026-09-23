Burial Arrangements For Late Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs Announced

Burial arrangements for veteran Nollywood actor, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, have been announced.

According to the burial poster shared by Nollywood actress Gloria Young on Instagram, a Night of Tributes will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 4:00 pm.

Naija News reports that the event will take place at Glover Memorial Hall, 4 Customs Street, Marina, Lagos Island, with shades of blue as the dress code.

The funeral service has been scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2026, at 10:00 am at This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos. The dress code for the service is shades of green.

Olu Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

His death was announced by his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son, Olusoji Jacobs.

The veteran actor had battled dementia with Lewy bodies, a progressive neurological condition.

Silva first publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 2021 and later spoke about the effect of the illness on Jacobs and their family.

Born on July 11, 1942, Jacobs built a career spanning more than five decades in theatre, television and film.

He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before appearing in British television productions and international films.

He later returned to Nigeria and became one of the most recognized figures in Nollywood, where he was known for playing authoritative characters, including traditional rulers, chiefs and father figures.