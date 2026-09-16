I Am Saddened – Atiku Mourns Death Of Olu Jacobs

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, said Nigeria has lost a whole institution with Jacobs’ death.

The ADC candidate added that the death is a deep loss to Nigeria, but Olu Jacobs’ extraordinary life and standards will continue to speak for him and inspire generations.

Naija News earlier reported that the Nollywood veteran died at the age of 84, as announced by his son on Wednesday.

“I am profoundly saddened by the passing of Olu Jacobs at the age of 84. Nigeria has lost far more than a great actor; we have lost an institution, a cultural icon and one of the finest ambassadors of our creative spirit.

“For generations of Nigerians, Olu Jacobs was a familiar and commanding presence in our homes. That unmistakable voice, the dignity he brought to every role and the sheer force of his talent made him one of those rare artists who did not merely act before an audience, but became part of our collective memory.

“Long before Nollywood became a global phenomenon, Olu Jacobs was already carrying the Nigerian name with distinction. Through decades of dedication to his craft, he helped lay the foundations upon which an entire industry would rise. He gave life to our stories, dignity to our culture and inspiration to countless younger actors who followed the path he helped to clear.

“His passing therefore feels deeply personal to a nation that watched him, admired him and grew up with him. The curtain may have fallen on an extraordinary life, but the characters he gave us, the standards he set and the generations he inspired will continue to speak for him,” Atiku wrote.

He expressed condolences to the wife and family of the deceased and prayed to God to strengthen them, reiterating that Olu Jacobs gave Nigeria a lifetime of excellence.

“My heart goes especially to his beloved wife and lifelong partner, Joke Silva, their children and the entire Jacobs family. I pray that the memories of the beautiful life they shared with him will bring them strength through this painful season.

“I also extend my condolences to the Nollywood family, the wider African creative community and millions of admirers around the world who mourn a truly remarkable man.

“Olu Jacobs gave Nigeria his talent, his voice and a lifetime of excellence. Nigeria will remember him with pride, affection and profound gratitude.

“May God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family in this hour of grief,” Atiku concluded.