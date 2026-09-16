VIDEO: Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ike Breaks Down In Tears Over Olu Jacobs’ Death

An emotional video of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, shedding tears after learning about the death of his senior colleague, Olu Jacobs, has emerged online.

Naija News reports that Jacobs’ death was announced by his son, Olusoji Jacobs, in a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The family announced his death with a tribute describing him as “The Lion of Lufodo” and appealed to bloggers and social media influencers to respect their privacy during the mourning period.

In the short clip circulating online, Emeka Ike was seen standing at a residential gate, visibly overwhelmed.

Emeka Ike was also heard lamenting that he could not visit the late actor before his sudden death.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed sadness over Olu Jacobs’ passing.

The President, in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, recalled how Olu Jacobs, after his training at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, built a career in British television and international film before returning home to Nigeria, where he became a major force in the film industry.

He recalled that Jacobs won major industry honours and awards for his pioneering roles and was also conferred with the national award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

President Tinubu, in his statement, described the late Olu Jacobs as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished actors and a towering figure whose remarkable career spanned theatre, television and film globally.

The President acknowledged his contributions to the development and professionalisation of Nigeria’s entertainment industry, stating that the late Jacobs inspired generations of actors and filmmakers through his exceptional talent, discipline and dedication to his craft.