Olu Jacobs Buried In Lagos

Veteran Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs, has been laid to rest in Lagos after a funeral service attended by members of his family, friends, colleagues and other dignitaries.

Naija News reports that Jacobs was buried on Friday after the service at This Present House Church in Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The service attracted several personalities from the entertainment industry and beyond, who gathered to honour the late actor and celebrate his life and career.

Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84 and is survived by his wife, Joke Sylva and two sons.

Among those who attended the funeral were Lagos State Deputy Governor Oba Femi Hamzat, First Lady Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The funeral comes two days after a Night of Tributes and Service of Songs held at Glover Memorial Hall on Lagos Island on Wednesday.

The tribute ceremony was attended by several Nollywood stars and other personalities, including Richard Mofe Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele, Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo, Segun Arinze, Rita Dominic, Emeka Ike, Femi Adebayo, Saka, Desmond Elliot, Ejike Asiegbu, Keppy Ekpenyong and Norbert Young.

Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, was also among those who attended the event.