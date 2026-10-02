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Olu Jacobs Made Me Fantastic Actor – Sola Sobowale

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Sola Sobowale and Olu Jacobs
Sola Sobowale and Olu Jacobs

Veteran Nollywood actor, Sola Sobowale, has described her late colleague, Olu Jacobs, as a man full of wisdom and knowlege, who trained her in the Nigerian film industry.

Naija News reports that Sobowale spoke on Wednesday at the Night of Tribute organised in honour of Jacobs at Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos State.

Recall that Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, aged 84.

While paying tribute to the late veteran actor, Sola Sobowale reflected on her career and the role Jacobs played in shaping her acting skills.

According to Sola Sobowale audiences often focus on her talent without knowing the person who helped nurture it.

Recalling Olu Jacobs’ approach to correcting and advising her, Sobowale said, “Anytime I bring my wahala, he has this, Sola, No, No, No” demonstrating the hand gesture the late actor was known for in his movie roles.

The movie star emphasized that Jacobs’ gesture was more than a simple expression of disapproval, as it often conveyed caution and advice to someone he considered intelligent.

She added, “When people see Sola Sobowale, they say she is a fantastic actor, but somebody trained me and Baba Olu Jacobs was that person who trained me. Man of knowledge, wisdom and a selfless man.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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