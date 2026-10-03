Why I Didn’t Attend Olu Jacobs’ Burial – Patience Ozokwor

Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has explained why she was absent from the burial of veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Naija News reports that Jacobs was laid to rest on Friday, October 2, after a funeral attended by members of his family, friends, colleagues and other personalities from the entertainment industry.

Ozokwor, who is currently in Ghana, said she could not return to Nigeria for the funeral because of a contractual commitment.

The veteran actress disclosed this while mourning Jacobs in a message shared on Instagram.

Ozokwor expressed sadness over missing the opportunity to be physically present at the funeral, saying she had wanted to attend and pay her final respects to the late actor.

She also extended her thoughts and prayers to Jacobs’ family, friends and colleagues who gathered to honour him.

She wrote: “It hurts my heart that I am not physically present in Nigeria today to pay my last respects to the great legend, Olu Jacobs.

“I would give anything to be there right now, but contractual obligations will not allow me to. My heart and thoughts are with you all.

“I pray everything goes peacefully and that his remarkable legacy lives on. Though I may not be there in person, please know that I am with you all in spirit.

“Rest well, great legend. Your legacy will forever remain. Go well, great legend. Ga nke Oma. Until we meet to part no more.”