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Fayose Meets Minister Of Power Ahead Of Inauguration As REA Chairman

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By Oladipo Abiola
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L-R: Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose
L-R: Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose

Key Takeaways

  • Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday met Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, ahead of his inauguration as REA board chairman.
  • The Rural Electrification Agency board is scheduled for inauguration at ten a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2026, at the Ministry of Power office in Maitama, Abuja.
  • President Bola Tinubu appointed Fayose to head the REA board with Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Engineer Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta, while DG Abba Abubakar Aliyu remains on the board.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday, met with the Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe.

The meeting comes ahead of Fayose’s inauguration as the Chairman of the Board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Naija News understands that the REA Board is billed to be inaugurated at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, August 7, 2026, at the Maitama, Abuja, office of the Ministry of Power.

This follows the earlier appointment of Fayose as the REA Board Chairman by President Bola Tinubu.

The statement by the President on Fayose’s appointment had explained that the former Governor will head the REA board alongside Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Engineer Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta as members and non-executive directors, while the incumbent Director General of the agency, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and three executive directors previously appointed will make up the remaining board members.

Ahead of the scheduled inauguration, Fayose met the Minister of Power in his office on Thursday, with their discussions centred on plans to ensure greater effectiveness of the REA.

“I met with the Minister of Power, Engr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, today, and we had fruitful discussions,” Fayose said.

In other news, Fayose recently insisted that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was not proactive enough in tackling insecurity in the state.

Naija News reports that Fayose spoke during an interview on Arise News, where he maintained that governors had the primary responsibility to coordinate security efforts within their states.

Fayose said that although the Federal Government could play a supporting role, state governors had the authority and resources to mobilise security agencies, gather intelligence and respond to threats.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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