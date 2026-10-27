Reps Ask FG To Suspend School Fee Hikes In Universities, Polytechnics

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to suspend recent increases in school fees by public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

The lawmakers warn that the hikes could make it harder for students from poor families to access higher education.

The lawmakers said the increases could also undermine the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which was established to provide interest-free loans to students who need financial support to complete their studies.

The House made the resolutions after considering a motion sponsored by Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, who raised concerns over reports that some public tertiary institutions had increased school fees and other compulsory charges by more than 100 per cent, Naija News reports.

Ehindero argued that the increases were introduced without wide consultation or enough consideration for the economic challenges facing Nigerian families.

Following the motion, the House directed its committees on University Education, Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, and Federal Colleges of Education to investigate the fee increases and determine whether they were justified.

The lawmakers noted that education remains important to national development and that Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, requires the government to work towards providing equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels.

They also recalled that NELFUND was introduced to help students pursue tertiary education without being prevented by financial difficulties.

However, the House expressed concern that sudden increases in school fees could weaken the loan scheme, which was designed around existing tuition levels and the cost structures of the institutions.

According to the lawmakers, unchecked fee increases could create differences in the amount of financial support students need and put those from low-income households at a greater disadvantage.

They warned that the development could force more students to abandon their studies, trigger unrest on campuses and weaken public confidence in the government’s promise to make education more affordable.

To address the situation, the House urged the Federal Government to increase financial support to public tertiary institutions to reduce their dependence on school fees and other charges for funding.

It also called on the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to engage with the managements of public tertiary institutions and seek the suspension of the increases.

The lawmakers further urged the relevant authorities to carry out a full review of school fee structures, taking current economic conditions into account.

The committees were also mandated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the increases and establish whether the new charges were necessary.

The proposed intervention is aimed at ensuring that rising school fees do not prevent students, particularly those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, from accessing higher education or defeat the purpose of NELFUND.