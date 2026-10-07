Strike Averted As FG Pays Eight Months’ SSANU Salary Arrears

The Federal Government (FG) has released eight months’ salary arrears owed to members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), days after the union threatened to shut down activities across campuses.

Naija News reports that the payment came less than 48 hours after SSANU issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government over the implementation of the 2026 FGN/SSANU Agreement.

The union had warned that failure to address its demands within the deadline would lead to a “total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action” without further notice.

Confirming the release, SSANU National President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, said members would soon begin receiving alerts.

He described the development as proof that constructive engagement, backed by prompt action, could protect industrial harmony and improve workers’ welfare.

SSANU had demanded the immediate release of funds and full payment of outstanding Consolidated University Teaching and Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTTA) arrears calculated from January 1, 2026.

The demands were contained in a communiqué issued after the union’s 56th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during the weekend.

Although the release of the eight months’ arrears has eased tension between the union and the Federal Government, SSANU said some of its outstanding demands had yet to be settled.

The union is still demanding payment of two months’ salaries withheld during the 2022 industrial action.

It also wants the payment of one-year arrears arising from the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases.

SSANU described the outstanding payments as legitimate entitlements that should not be delayed any further.

Ibrahim also urged members across various branches to work with the management of their respective universities to ensure that the released funds were paid promptly and properly.

He asked members to report any shortfall to the union.

The union commended the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, for intervening in the matter and keeping his promise to facilitate the release of the funds.

Before issuing the ultimatum, Alausa was said to have contacted the SSANU national president to confirm that the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation were processing the funds for release.

SSANU said the minister’s intervention, followed by the actual release of the arrears, showed a different approach to the delays that had often affected the implementation of agreements reached with university workers.

The union, however, urged the Federal Government to maintain the approach and settle all remaining entitlements of university workers.

The union also called on state governments and governing councils of state-owned universities to ensure full, equitable and properly funded implementation of the agreement.

It warned that selective or delayed implementation could create fresh tension in the university system.

While welcoming the release of the eight months’ arrears, SSANU reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement and industrial peace.

The union, however, said it would use all lawful and constitutional means to protect the rights, welfare and professional advancement of its members where agreements were not properly implemented.

SSANU said the prompt release of the arrears had strengthened confidence that constructive engagement between the government and university-based unions could produce results for workers, students and the wider Nigerian university system.