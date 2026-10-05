Fresh Strike Looms As SSANU Gives FG 14-Day Ultimatum To Pay 2026 Arrears

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has given the Federal Government a fresh 14-day ultimatum to pay outstanding arrears contained in its 2026 agreement with the union.

The association warned that failure to complete the payment within the period could lead to an indefinite strike.

Naija News reports that SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja while presenting the resolutions of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Federal University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Ibrahim said the implementation of the 2026 agreement had started in some universities but remained incomplete in others due to what he described as funding and administrative challenges.

He said payments had been made in a haphazard manner despite the agreement clearly stating how the outstanding issues should be addressed.

The union had earlier warned the Federal Government against delays, selective implementation and what it described as marginalization in the implementation of the 2026 FGN/SSANU Agreement.

Ibrahim said the union would not accept any action that reduced or ignored the financial and non-financial benefits contained in the agreement.

“Agreements and NEC resolutions must translate into concrete action and measurable benefits for our members,” he said.

He directed SSANU branches and zones to continue monitoring the implementation of the agreement, keep accurate membership records and report cases of non-compliance or victimization to the national secretariat.

The union president said the 2026 agreement took effect from January 1, 2026, although it was formally signed on June 29, 2026.

He therefore demanded the release of funds to all affected universities and Inter-University Centres to enable the government clear the outstanding payments.

“We therefore call on the Federal Government to release the necessary funds to all affected universities and Inter-University Centres to enable full implementation of the Agreement and the payment of all accrued arrears from 1st January 2026,” Ibrahim said.

He added that implementation could not be regarded as complete while legitimate arrears owed to workers remained unpaid.

The union also listed earned allowances, promotions, pensions, career progression, staff development and improved conditions of service among issues that remained important to its members.

Ibrahim, however, said SSANU remained open to dialogue with the Federal Government.

“Our commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement should not be mistaken for weakness,” he said.

“Where implementation is deliberately frustrated or the decisions of NEC are ignored, the Union reserves the right to take all lawful and constitutional steps necessary to defend the interests of its members.”

Meanwhile, SSANU has rejected the Federal Government’s plan to concession King’s College, Lagos.

The union’s position comes amid concerns over the future ownership and management of the 117-year-old school.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, had announced in August that King’s College, Lagos, established in 1909 by the colonial government, had been transferred to the school’s Old Boys Association under a 35-year concession arrangement.

SSANU has opposed the arrangement, adding another issue to the list of matters currently before the association and the Federal Government.