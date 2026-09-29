FG Releases Final List Of Approved Textbooks For Nigerian Schools

The Federal Ministry of Education has released the final list of textbooks approved for use in Nigerian schools between 2026 and 2028.

Naija News understands that the list was released after the completion of the first phase of the national textbook ranking exercise, according to a statement issued on Monday by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

The approved textbooks cover Primary 1, Primary 4, Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1) and Senior Secondary School 1 (SS 1).

The ministry said every approved textbook now carries a unique Ranking/QR Tracking Code to make it easier to identify and monitor the materials.

The codes contain details such as the title of the textbook, author or authors, publisher and year of publication.

The ministry said the new system was introduced to improve transparency and accountability in the selection, procurement and use of approved textbooks.

“The introduction of the Ranking/QR Tracking Code represents an important step towards strengthening the monitoring and control of approved instructional materials and ensuring greater transparency in their selection, procurement and utilization,” the statement read.

It explained that the process of generating and assigning the unique codes contributed to the time spent completing and validating the final list.

The textbook ranking exercise is being carried out in phases, with the second phase expected to cover four additional class levels.

According to the ministry, the next phase will include textbooks for Primary 2, Primary 5, JSS 2 and SS 2.

“The ranking exercise is being implemented in phases. Following the completion and approval of the first phase, preparations will commence for the second round, covering textbooks for Primary 2, Primary 5, JSS 2 and SS 2,” the statement read.

The ministry added that the same identification and tracking system would be used for textbooks approved under the second phase.

The ministry urged publishers, schools, education authorities, procurement agencies and other stakeholders to consult the approved list before selecting or buying textbooks for the affected classes.

“The Federal Ministry of Education urges publishers, schools, education authorities, procurement agencies and other relevant stakeholders to consult the official approved list when selecting and procuring textbooks for the affected classes,” it said.

The ministry said the exercise was part of the Federal Government’s effort to ensure that teachers and learners have access to quality and curriculum-aligned instructional materials.

It added that the process was also aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the provision of textbooks across Nigerian schools.

The ministry further directed stakeholders to comply with the approved list when providing and using textbooks for the specified classes.

The complete 2026-2028 list, including the Ranking/QR Tracking Code attached to each approved textbook, has also been made available by the ministry through its designated platform.