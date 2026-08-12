Tinubu Gov’t Begins Plan To Rehabilitate 417 Grazing Reserves

The Federal Government has announced plans to rehabilitate 417 grazing reserves across the country and establish modern ranching settlements in major areas affected by farmers-herders clashes.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, disclosed this on Tuesday after briefing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Naija News reports.

Maiha said the initiative was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to address the long-running conflicts between farmers and herders while modernising Nigeria’s livestock sector.

He identified Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Adamawa states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, as priority areas because of their history of farmers-herders clashes.

The minister said the government had identified 417 grazing reserves nationwide and had commenced a pilot ranching scheme in Plateau State.

According to him, the pilot programme is designed to test a new livestock production model that will reduce the need for cattle to move from one location to another in search of pasture and water.

Maiha said the government was consulting pastoral communities and about 34 organisations to gain their support for the gradual transition from nomadic livestock production to ranching.

He disclosed that the government recently held a meeting with pastoralists led by the Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

He added that another meeting with the pastoral communities was expected to take place within two weeks.

Maiha explained that the traditional system of nomadic livestock production had become increasingly difficult to sustain because many grazing routes had disappeared as a result of farming, urbanisation and infrastructure development.

He argued that providing the necessary resources for livestock production in ranches would reduce cattle movement and, consequently, minimise clashes with farmers.

“Why don’t you provide these resources and stop these animals from moving? Human beings can move; they don’t cause crises. It’s the animals’ movement that normally generates this crisis,” the minister said.

He said the government would promote commercial pasture cultivation, allowing farmers and livestock producers to grow grass within ranching settlements or harvest it from other locations and transport it to the animals.

The minister also disclosed that the government would focus on improving livestock breeds to enable herders to keep fewer animals while producing more milk and meat.

According to him, improving the quality of cattle would reduce pressure on land and other natural resources while increasing the productivity and income of livestock farmers.

Maiha said the proposed ranches would not simply be grazing centres but would be developed into complete economic communities.

He explained that the grazing reserves would have housing, veterinary clinics, schools, healthcare facilities, solar power and earth dams to support pasture irrigation.

“At the end of the day, each of those grazing reserves will become an economic hub,” he said.

Maiha said the Federal Government would attract milk processors, modular abattoirs and biodigesters to the ranching settlements as part of efforts to develop the livestock value chain.

He said the government was also encouraging private investment in modern abattoirs and large-scale dairy projects.

The minister added that commercial fodder production would be promoted to ensure adequate feed for livestock while creating opportunities for local consumption and export.

According to him, the government’s approach is aimed at moving Nigeria’s livestock industry away from a largely traditional system to a more organised and commercially viable model.

FG To Introduce Livestock Tracking

As part of efforts to improve livestock management, Maiha announced plans to introduce radio-frequency identification tags for cattle and other livestock.

He said the technology would help establish ownership, track animals and support the development of a national livestock database.

The minister said the system would provide better information about livestock across the country and could also help address disputes over ownership.

Maiha further disclosed that the Federal Government had built seven model veterinary clinics and planned to establish at least one model veterinary hospital in every state.

He said stronger veterinary services would improve animal health and support the government’s plan to increase milk and meat production.

The minister maintained that consultations with pastoralists had so far not met resistance, insisting that the traditional nomadic system could no longer provide a sustainable solution to the country’s livestock needs.

He said the government’s ultimate goal was to create a modern livestock sector that would reduce conflicts, improve animal productivity, create jobs and turn grazing reserves into productive economic centres.