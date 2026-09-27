Tinubu Gov’t Approves Upgrade Of Four Major Ports

The Federal Government has moved to reduce the heavy dependence on Lagos ports for cargo traffic with the approval of a major upgrade of four ports in the South-South region.

The affected ports are Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar ports.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Ajibola, Naija News reports.

According to the minister, the latest approval complements the earlier approval for the modernization and upgrade of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.

Oyetola said the move was aimed at improving port infrastructure, making operations more efficient and strengthening the competitiveness of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He said the Federal Government was working to create a more balanced port system across the country while repositioning the maritime sector as a major contributor to economic growth, trade, investment and employment.

Oyetola said, “This approval marks another important step in our determination to transform Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure and unlock the enormous economic potential of our ports.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made it clear that infrastructure renewal and economic diversification are central to the growth of the economy.

“Efficient and competitive ports are critical to achieving these objectives because they facilitate trade, support industry, attract investment and create jobs.”

The minister said extending the modernization programme to ports outside Lagos would complement ongoing investments in Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

He said the move would also help reduce the concentration of cargo traffic around Lagos by creating additional gateways for international trade.

According to him, improved infrastructure and better operations at the four ports would support faster cargo handling, reduce vessel turnaround time and improve regional connectivity.

He added that the upgrade would also make the movement of goods more predictable and cost-effective.

“These ports have strategic roles to play in our trade, industrial and regional development, and we are determined to equip them to meet the demands of a growing economy,” Oyetola said.

The latest approval is part of the Federal Government’s wider plan to expand Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

The government has also approved the development of several new deep seaports, including the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State, Agge Deep Seaport in Bayelsa State, Gateway Deep Seaport in Ogun State, Ondo Deep Seaport in Ondo State and Bonny Deep Seaport in Rivers State.

Oyetola said combining the modernization of existing ports with the development of new deep seaports would increase Nigeria’s maritime capacity and create stronger economic corridors across the country.

“Our approach is comprehensive. We are modernizing existing ports while facilitating the development of new deep seaports.

“This will give Nigeria greater capacity to handle increasing volumes of trade, attract investment and position our country as a major maritime and logistics hub in Africa,” he said.

The minister said the Federal Government also plans to establish an integrated maritime and logistics system where ports would work with roads, railways, inland waterways and other transport infrastructure.

“Our ambition is to build a port system that is efficient, transparent and globally competitive.

“We want Nigerian businesses to spend less time and resources moving their goods, while creating an environment that encourages investment and supports job creation,” Oyetola said.

He also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to working with state governments, terminal operators, investors, shipping companies and other stakeholders to ensure that the projects lead to improvements in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

“Nigeria has the geography, market and maritime resources to become a leading maritime hub.

“Our responsibility is to provide the infrastructure, policies and enabling environment to turn that potential into sustainable economic value. This is what the Renewed Hope Agenda is about,” Oyetola added.