Transport Allowance, Minimum Wage, Pension: Full List Of Agreements Reached By FG And NLC 

The Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have reached an agreement on workers’ welfare.

Naija News reports that the agreement was reached at a meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The purpose of the meeting was to address concerns raised by the labour union over the rising cost of living and other challenges facing Nigerian workers.

Under the agreement, the Federal Government will pay workers a N70,000 transport allowance monthly for six months, beginning in November 2026. The payment will cover workers across all levels.

The government has also approved pension allowances with effect from May 1, 2026. Payment of the outstanding arrears will begin in November and will be made in three equal monthly instalments.

Health workers will also receive outstanding allowances covering at least 35 months. The government has agreed to settle the arrears within three months, starting from December 2026.

On the national minimum wage, both parties agreed that the Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee would be set up and begin work immediately.

However, the government and the NLC have yet to agree on the date the new minimum wage arrangement should take effect.

The meeting also addressed the demand for tax relief for workers.

Both parties agreed that the matter would be taken to the National Executive Council because taxation is governed by law.

For agricultural officers, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has submitted the list of workers expected to benefit from the hazard allowance, alongside the estimated cost of payment.

The government will complete the verification process within two weeks. After that, the appropriate authorities will issue guidelines for implementing the payment.

The adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which affects health workers, was also discussed at the meeting.

The relevant government body will complete the updated cost calculations within three weeks. This will allow the Presidential Committee on Salaries to consider the adjustment and decide on the next steps.

The Federal Government and the NLC also called on state and local governments to support the intervention and implement the agreed measures to improve workers’ welfare.

Both parties agreed to meet again after one month to review progress and determine how much of the agreement has been implemented.