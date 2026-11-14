Fela Kuti Gets Another Global Recognition

Nigerian music legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is set to receive another international recognition as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honours him at its 2026 induction ceremony in Los Angeles, United States.

Naija News reports that the late musician is among five entertainers selected for the Hall of Fame’s Early Influence category, alongside American rapper Queen Latifah, Cuban singer Celia Cruz, rapper MC Lyte and American singer-songwriter Gram Parsons.

The ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, will bring together music stars, industry figures and other personalities at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Other artists being inducted into the 2026 Performer category include Sade, Oasis, Billy Idol, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and the late Luther Vandross.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, based in Cleveland, selected the inductees through a voting process involving more than 1,000 musicians, historians and music industry professionals.

However, the ceremony may not have all the inductees in attendance, as some of the stars have already confirmed that they will miss the event.

British-Nigerian singer Sade Adu’s group, Sade, announced that they would not attend the ceremony, despite appreciating the recognition.

In a statement published on the group’s website, they said, “Sorry we can’t be there in person to celebrate with the other artists. Please know that our absence takes nothing away from how much this recognition means to us.”

The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel of Oasis, have also ruled out attending the event.

While Noel Gallagher is expected to perform in London, his brother Liam had earlier criticised the institution and later told a fan on 𝕏 that travelling to Los Angeles for the ceremony was too much trouble.

Heavy metal band Iron Maiden will also be absent because of their ongoing tour in Australia.

Phil Collins, known for hit songs such as In the Air Tonight and Sussudio, will equally miss the event due to health challenges that have affected his ability to perform.

Meanwhile, the joint induction of Joy Division and New Order is expected to be one of the highlights of the ceremony.

New Order was formed after the death of Joy Division’s lead singer, Ian Curtis, in 1980.

The group later became one of the major names in alternative dance music, releasing popular songs such as Blue Monday, True Faith and Bizarre Love Triangle.

However, it remains unclear which members of the two bands will attend or whether New Order will perform at the event.

American hip-hop group known for songs such as C.R.E.A.M. and Protect Ya Neck, Wu-Tang Clan, could also use the occasion to reunite.

The group recently concluded a tour it described as its last, although its members do not always appear together at public events.

British singer Billy Idol, on the other hand, is widely expected to attend.

Ahead of his induction, Los Angeles declared Friday, November 13, as Billy Idol Day in honour of the musician, who rose to fame through the British punk music scene before releasing hit songs such as Dancing With Myself.

Reacting to his selection, Idol described the recognition as “a tremendous honour.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame considers artists eligible for nomination only after at least 25 years have passed since the release of their first commercial recording.