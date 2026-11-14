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I Wasn’t Proud Of Marrying Many Wives, I Have Warned My Children Against It – Oga Bello 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Oga Bello
Oga Bello

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, said he was not always proud of polygamy but now accepts his large family as destiny.
  • Speaking in an interview with Oyinmomo TV, the father of 18 said he had experienced periods of discomfort with the size of his family.
  • Oga Bello said he regularly warns his children against polygamy, citing dangers in marrying two or three wives and saying their destiny differs from his.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has spoken about the challenges men face in marriage.

According to Oga Bello, cheating remains one of the major issues responsible for problems in many marriages.

Naija News reports that he argued that women tend to focus more on their husbands’ unfaithfulness than other shortcomings they may have.

Oga Bello, in an interview with Oyinmomo TV, also spoke about his personal experience with marriage and having a large family.

The veteran actor admitted that there were periods when he was uncomfortable with the size of his family.

However, the father of 18 said he had eventually come to terms with his family situation, describing it as something he had accepted as his destiny.

The actor disclosed that he regularly advises his children against practising polygamy.

He said: “Women give men a lot of problems. We men don’t really give women problems. If you bring ten couples who have issues together, like eight will talk about cheating. Even if the man is very responsible, she won’t look at that. She can even condone the irresponsibility but not cheating.

“There were times I wasn’t proud of Polygamy it but now I’ve accepted it as destiny. I have accepted my large family as destiny but I still warn my children against polygamy because their destiny is not that of Bello.

“There are dangers in marrying two or three wives. Our great mothers even tried, not to talk of children of this generation.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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