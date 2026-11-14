I Wasn’t Proud Of Marrying Many Wives, I Have Warned My Children Against It – Oga Bello 

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has spoken about the challenges men face in marriage.

According to Oga Bello, cheating remains one of the major issues responsible for problems in many marriages.

Naija News reports that he argued that women tend to focus more on their husbands’ unfaithfulness than other shortcomings they may have.

Oga Bello, in an interview with Oyinmomo TV, also spoke about his personal experience with marriage and having a large family.

The veteran actor admitted that there were periods when he was uncomfortable with the size of his family.

However, the father of 18 said he had eventually come to terms with his family situation, describing it as something he had accepted as his destiny.

The actor disclosed that he regularly advises his children against practising polygamy.

He said: “Women give men a lot of problems. We men don’t really give women problems. If you bring ten couples who have issues together, like eight will talk about cheating. Even if the man is very responsible, she won’t look at that. She can even condone the irresponsibility but not cheating.

“There were times I wasn’t proud of Polygamy it but now I’ve accepted it as destiny. I have accepted my large family as destiny but I still warn my children against polygamy because their destiny is not that of Bello.

“There are dangers in marrying two or three wives. Our great mothers even tried, not to talk of children of this generation.”