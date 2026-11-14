It’s A Lot – Dorathy Bachor Reveals Why She Wants Breast Reduction Surgery

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has opened up on her decision to undergo breast reduction surgery.

Naija News reports that reality television star recently announced plans to undergo the procedure. Dorathy also disclosed that she had delayed making the decision for about three years.

She later revealed that she had attended a consultation with a specialist to discuss the surgery.

Speaking on TVC, Bachor explained the reasons behind her decision, saying she had reached a point in her life where she felt ready to make the change.

According to Dorathy, getting older and wanting to explore other things in life influenced her decision to consider the procedure.

She said: “I decided to undergo breast reduction surgery because I feel this is the right time to do it. I’m getting older, and I just want other things. I’ll share the reasons with you guys. It’s a lot.”

In other news, Dorathy Bachor has reacted to rumours that she is engaged to popular Nigerian comedian Brodashaggi.

She expressed displeasure over the rumours, saying she preferred to keep her personal life private rather than entertain public discussions about her relationship.

Reacting to the growing speculation in a social media post, Dorathy accused internet users of deliberately provoking her with their comments and assumptions.

She urged them to respect her privacy and allow her to go about her business without unnecessary attention.