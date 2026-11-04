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Do Not Truncate Democracy With Your Desperation – Timi Frank Warns Tinubu

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By Justina Otio
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Timi Frank
Timi Frank

Key Takeaways

  • Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Timi Frank accused President Bola Tinubu of undermining opposition parties and warned him against truncating democracy.
  • Frank cited an alleged plan to disrupt African Democratic Congress campaign activities in Sokoto State, accusing Tinubu of using protests, intimidation and security agencies against opposition parties.
  • Frank urged state governments to protect opposition campaign activities and called on the United States and other international actors to monitor Nigeria before the 2027 elections.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has accused President Bola Tinubu of undermining opposition political parties.

Naija News reports that Frank made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday.

He expressed concern over the growing political tension following the alleged plan to disrupt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign activities in Sokoto State.

Frank claimed that the president was using state-sponsored protests, intimidation and security agencies to truncate democracy ahead of the 2027 election.

He alleged that mobilising protesters to disrupt opposition gatherings was becoming a recurring strategy across the country.

According to him, “At every opposition rally across the country, this has become their new protest strategy. They’re also involving security agencies, particularly the DSS.”

Frank warned President Tinubu against actions that could undermine democratic institutions and narrow the political space for opposition parties.

“Tinubu mustn’t truncate this democracy with his desperation. Despite their denial, the facts on the ground have shown clearly that they have a sinister plot against the opposition, and Nigerians will legally resist such moves vehemently,” he declared.

He also cautioned the Sokoto State Government and other state governments against allowing themselves to be used to frustrate opposition parties during the electioneering period.

According to him, state governments have a responsibility to protect democratic participation and ensure that all political parties enjoy equal opportunities to organise rallies, mobilise supporters and campaign within their jurisdictions.

Frank further called on the United States Government and other members of the international community to closely monitor developments in Nigeria and take appropriate diplomatic steps to prevent political violence and protect democratic participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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