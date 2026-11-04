ADC Reveals Venue For Presidential Campaign Kickoff In Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has revealed the venue for the kickoff of its presidential campaign rally in Sokoto State.

Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Sokoto State, Senator Ibrahim Lamido, disclosed that the campaign kick-off will be held at the ADC secretariat along Ilorin Road, Sokoto, on Wednesday.

He assured that necessary arrangements have been made to host dignitaries and party supporters for the campaign activity.

The disclosure follows allegations by the party that the Sokoto State government wants to intimidate its followers and supporters, prompting it to keep the venue for the inaugural Presidential Campaign secret.

There were also allegations that the Sokoto State government denied the ADC a suitable venue for the campaign kick-off.

Meanwhile, the ADC has alleged that the Sokoto State government is interfering in the party’s activities, including its planned presidential rally in the state.

It, however, added that it won’t be intimidated by the government’s action.

Naija News reports that the ADC, in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, warned that the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, should be held responsible if anything happens to ADC supporters.

The ADC condemned what it described as a growing spate of political obstruction in Sokoto State as the opposition party prepares to launch its campaign in the State, describing such actions as a deliberate attempt to intimidate the opposition and undermine the democratic rights of Nigerians.

“The Sokoto State Government must understand that governing a State does not confer ownership. Public office is a temporary mandate from the people, not a licence to suppress political competition. No governor has the power to decide which party can campaign, which candidate can speak, or which political choices the people of Sokoto are allowed to consider,” the party said.

The ADC described the alleged interference as political sabotage and a direct assault on opposition parties’ constitutional rights to organise and mobilise support ahead of the elections.