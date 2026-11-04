Hold The Governor Responsible If Anything Happens To Us In Sokoto – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the Sokoto State government is interfering in the party’s activities, including its planned presidential rally in the state.

It, however, added that it won’t be intimidated by the government’s action.

Naija News reports that the ADC, in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, warned that the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, should be held responsible if anything happens to ADC supporters.

The ADC condemned what it described as a growing spate of political obstruction in Sokoto State as the opposition party prepares to launch its campaign in the State, describing such actions as a deliberate attempt to intimidate the opposition and undermine the democratic rights of Nigerians.

“The Sokoto State Government must understand that governing a State does not confer ownership. Public office is a temporary mandate from the people, not a licence to suppress political competition. No governor has the power to decide which party can campaign, which candidate can speak, or which political choices the people of Sokoto are allowed to consider,” the party said.

The ADC described the alleged interference as political sabotage and a direct assault on opposition parties’ constitutional rights to organise and mobilise support ahead of the elections.

“We call on the Sokoto State Government to immediately end all efforts to frustrate our lawful political activities and guarantee a level playing field for all political parties. We also remind security agencies and other public institutions that their responsibility is to the Constitution and the Nigerian people, not to the political interests of the party in power,” it added.

The party warned that public officials who abuse their authority and obstruct lawful political activities must be prepared to face the consequences of their actions under the law, no matter how long it takes.

“Let there be no misunderstanding. The ADC will campaign in Sokoto State. We will not be intimidated, obstructed or pushed out of any part of Nigeria simply because those in power are afraid of political competition. Democratic participation is not a privilege to be granted by a governor. It is a right guaranteed by the Constitution,” Abdullahi stated.

The ADC further stated that the ruling party’s growing intolerance of opposition activities reflects its fear of facing the electorate in a free and fair contest.

“If the ruling party believes it has served the people well, it should have nothing to fear from an open contest. Intimidation cannot manufacture public support, and obstruction cannot take away the people’s right to choose their leaders. The people of Sokoto, like all Nigerians, deserve the opportunity to listen to competing ideas and make their own decisions,” the party added.

The party called on its members, supporters and the people of Sokoto State to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while insisting that it would continue to defend its right to campaign freely in every part of the country.

“The future of Sokoto belongs to the people of Sokoto, not to any governor or political party. No government has the right to veto democracy,” the statement concluded.