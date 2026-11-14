VeryDarkMan Faults INEC Chair Over Meeting With APC UK Chairman

Social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has criticised the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, over his meeting with the United Kingdom chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Doherty, during his visit to London.

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan spoke amid reports that Amupitan wore an APC-branded cap during the visit.

The activist said he watched the video carefully and did not see the INEC chairman wearing the cap, explaining that Doherty was wearing it.

“I watched the video carefully, and I didn’t see where the INEC chairman was wearing an APC cap,” he said.

He, however, questioned why the head of the electoral body would meet a chieftain of the ruling party while on an official assignment.

According to him, such a meeting could raise doubts about the commission’s neutrality ahead of the 2027 elections.

VeryDarkMan said public concerns over the incident were justified, insisting that the issue was not about the cap, but whether the INEC chairman’s conduct could erode confidence in the commission.

This comes after Nigerians in the United Kingdom staged a protest against Amupitan on Thursday during his visit to Chatham House, London.

Naija News reports that the protesters, reportedly members of the Nigerian diaspora, surrounded the vehicle conveying him outside Chatham House, shouting accusations against him and the electoral body, which some of them described as a “criminal organisation.”

The demonstrators called for Amupitan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the preliminary voter register.