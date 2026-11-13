I Played An Emotional Game – Blessing CEO Confesses To Faking Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has admitted that she never had breast cancer.

Naija News reports that the social media personality made the confession during an interview with social media activist VeryDarkMan.

During the interview, Blessing CEO disclosed that a medical examination had initially revealed a lump in her breast.

However, further findings showed that the lump was not cancerous.

She admitted that she knowingly presented the situation to the public as a breast cancer diagnosis because she wanted people to support her financially.

Okoro described the move as an emotional game, acknowledging that she had misled members of the public about her health condition.

She said: “I played an emotional game. I did not have breast cancer. I had a lump in my breast, but it was not cancerous. I deliberately told the public that the lump was cancerous because I wanted financial support.

“I initially created the impression that I was considering selling my personal belongings, including my car and house, but members of the public encouraged me to share my account details so they could support me financially.

“Donations started coming in, with different people sending different amounts of money. VeryDarkMan was calling me out for my fundraising and demanded evidence of my breast cancer diagnosis. The donations stopped shortly after VeryDarkMan released a video questioning my claims.”