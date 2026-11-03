‘It’s Been Five Years Of Endless Battle’ – IVD Begs For Forgiveness

Celebrity Lagos-based auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has appealed to the family of his late wife, Bimbo, friends and business partners for forgiveness.

Naija News recalls that IVD has been under social media attack since the death of his wife, Bimbo Ogbonna, who died from injuries sustained during a house fire after a fight with IVD at their matrimonial home in October 2022.

Barely six months after Bimbo’s death, IVD revealed his relationship with controversial self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO.

According to IVD, Bimbo was violent during their marriage and Blessing CEO had been a family therapist and emotional assistant before the death of his wife.

IVD was later arrested and sentenced to prison after the family of his late wife accused him of Bimbo’s murder, before he was finally discharged and acquitted of complicity in 2025.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, IVD pleaded for forgiveness and promised to rectify his mistakes.

Reflecting on his life experiences over the last few years, the auto dealer stated that “It’s been 5 years of endless battle.”

IVD also urged anyone he ever hurt through his actions to forgive him.

He said, “To my family, friends and business partners, it’s been 5 years of endless battle, also trying to retract all my mistakes. I pray for God’s mercy and forgiveness. In any way I’ve hurt anyone, I pray for forgiveness.

“I’m only human, am not a perfect person, I have prayed for God’s forgiveness and for him to show me mercy like the Lord said there is time for everything. Time to reflect and time to focus.”