I Can Now Feel The Pain I Once Mocked – Blessing CEO Apologizes To Nigerians

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has apologized to people she may have hurt through her past comments and actions.

Naija News reports that the social media personality made the emotional apology in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Blessing admitted that she was finding it difficult to deal with the painful experiences surrounding her life.

She described her current emotional state as confusing and overwhelming, adding that everything around her appeared dark and unclear.

She also acknowledged that she had previously made insensitive remarks about situations and personal struggles she had never experienced.

According to her, she now understands the pain of people whose experiences she once made light of.

She wrote: “I am so sorry. Why are you looking at me? What do u want me to do, tell Me because I am confused, my brain is so numb, the only thing I see is darkness, everywhere just blur for my eyes. Go ahead and mock me, yes throw my own words and mistake to my face maybe I would learn that way.

“Is this not hard enough, where everything no longer make sense. I am sorry, I am so so sorry, for speaking about the pains I have never felt carelessly. I am sorry, so sorry because I am realizing that talk is cheap but action is loud. I am only human, with blood flowing through my Vains so I am bound to make mistakes, mistakes have a price and that is what I am paying for now.

“With my tears. I am so broken to the point that I am loosing myself. Pray for me because I am exhausted from praying by myself. So I will say this over and over again, I am sorry to everyone I have hurt with words and actions, now I can feel every bit of your pain that I once mocked.

“To those who still love me despite my mistakes I am sorry, To those who no longer love me because of my actions, I am sorry.

“I am back home like the prodigal son in the Bible and I am not ashamed coming back home where I had abundance, instead of eating crumbs. On the street.”