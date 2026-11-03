Your Apology Should Begin With A Visit To Bimbo’s Grave – Sarah Martins Tells Blessing CEO

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has reacted to the public apology made by controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO.

Naija News reports that Blessing CEO had earlier apologized to people she had offended through her words and actions.

Reacting to her apology, Sarah Martins advised Blessing to begin her journey towards seeking forgiveness by visiting the grave of late Bimbo Ogbonna, the former wife of businessman IVD.

According to Sarah, Blessing needs to acknowledge the pain she caused Bimbo before her death and sincerely seek forgiveness.

She maintained that although people who are still alive might eventually decide to forgive her, the way she treated the late woman was deeply hurtful.

She said: “Dear Blessing CEO, Your apology should begin with a visit to Bimbo’s grave, where you should sincerely seek her forgiveness.

“The living may eventually find it in their hearts to forgive you, but mocking someone who is no longer alive and subsequently flaunting her husband crossed a line that was deeply insensitive and absolutely unacceptable. That went far beyond what any genuine apology could repair.

“After seeking Bimbo’s forgiveness, I sincerely hope you find your way back to God. Go before Him with a genuinely repentant heart, surrender completely and allow Him to work on the parts of you that need healing and transformation.

“The pain you are carrying may be deeper than we can understand, but neither public sympathy nor human forgiveness can replace the peace, healing, and redemption that only God can give.

“True remorse is not just about saying sorry; it is about acknowledging the depth of the hurt you caused, taking responsibility and demonstrating genuine transformation. I wish you genuine repentance.”