I Can’t Stay In A Relationship That May Take My Life – Blessing CEO Dumps IVD

Controversial Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has announced the end of her relationship with businessman IVD.

Naija News reports that the influencer revealed that she walked away because she feared the relationship could put her life in danger.

The relationship therapist made the announcement in a while responding to questions from her fans about her current relationship status with the businessman.

Blessing disclosed that she had finally taken the advice of people who had repeatedly urged her to end the relationship.

She also said she was now focused on putting her life back together following the separation.

She explained that she had decided to move on from the relationship and concentrate on rebuilding herself after what she had experienced.

Describing her new relationship status, Blessing declared that she was now single and invited interested men to contact her through her direct messages.

However, she added that any man hoping to start a relationship with her must be financially stable, making it clear that having money was one of her expectations.

She said: “Trust me, I have left him. Let me pick up the pieces of my life. Those of you who want to apply, please feel free to apply in my DM, please, and make sure you have money. I no fit dey relationship wey go take my life.”