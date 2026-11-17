Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has warned that anyone who underestimates President Bola Tinubu’s resilience and intelligence does so at their own peril.

Naija News reports that Fashola made this known on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, when asked about Tinubu’s fitness, capacity and the many controversies around him.

The former Minister of Works and Housing said he saw Tinubu at close quarters because he worked with him for at least 14 hours a day.

He said, “Without a doubt in my mind. I’ve worked with him. And I was his chief of staff for four and a half years. So, I worked with him on a minimum basis of over 14 hours a day. So, I saw him at close quarters.

“You underestimate his resilience and intelligence at your own peril.”

Fashola also defended Tinubu’s health and age, saying the other side of the question is what the opposition is offering.

“Yes, but he’s a much older man. And one side of the question is okay, he’s older. The other side is what is on offer on the other side?” he asked.

When asked about the controversies around Tinubu’s age, education, name, and past life in the United States, Fashola said those issues no longer matter, and what matters is performance.

Fashola said governance is not about looking for a saint but efficiency, performance and delivery.

He stated, “I think that’s what makes it the more interesting. And I think those issues have been ventilated sufficiently, and, you know what, the Nigerian people have decided those issues don’t matter. That’s what they have said by this vote.

“Governance is not about integrity, it’s not about sainthood, it’s about efficiency, it’s about performance, it’s about delivery.”

Fashola pointed to Tinubu’s record as Lagos governor from 1999 to 2007, stressing that he raised Lagos’s internally generated revenue from ₦600 million per month to over ₦7 billion and laid the foundation for many reforms later copied across Nigeria.

He said Tinubu has surmounted many hurdles in his political career, and suggested there may be a divine purpose for it.

He added, “I think now that Tinubu has surmounted all of these hurdles, maybe there’s a divine purpose for it.”