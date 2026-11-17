Former Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola, said the 2027 election will test whether the 2023 political shift in Lagos State was a one-off protest vote or the start of a new political reality.

Naija News reports that Fashola made this known on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ when asked about Peter Obi’s surprise victory in Lagos and what it could mean for the 2027 election.

Fasola admitted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was caught unawares when Peter Obi won Lagos in the 2023 presidential election.

According to Fashola, the 2023 result was a wake-up call for the APC, stressing that the party failed to read the mood of voters, particularly young people, first-time voters and supporters of the EndSARS movement who rallied behind Peter Obi.

The former governor said the APC must now work harder to win back the voters it lost in 2023 by speaking directly to Lagosians about Tinubu’s reforms, infrastructure projects and the future of the state.

He said, “We were shocked in Lagos in 2023. It remains to be seen whether what happened in 2023, Lagos flip, whether Lagos will flip back in 2027.”

Recall that in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, who contested on the Labour Party platform, polled 582,454 votes to defeat President Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate and a former governor of Lagos State, who polled 572,606 votes.

Peter Obi won nine local government areas: Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Ojo and Alimosho.

Tinubu won 11 local government areas, including Mushin, Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere.

The result shocked many Nigerians because Lagos had been regarded as Tinubu’s political stronghold since 1999.