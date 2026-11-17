Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said he had visited more than a dozen Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country to assess the situation of displaced Nigerians, and no presidential candidate in the forthcoming election had done so, including President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this known on Monday during a meeting with serving and former United States lawmakers in Washington, DC. about Nigeria’s prevailing security challenges.

In a video clip from the meeting circulating online, Peter raised concerns about Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

The former Governor of Anambra State accused President Tinubu’s administration of lacking the commitment and decisiveness needed to address the security crisis.

He said, “Nobody has visited the IDP camps more than me. I don’t think that any of the presidential candidates contesting for the 2027 election, including our president, has been to even one IDP camp. I have been to over a dozen.

“Just last Wednesday, I was in Yelewata, where about 270 people were murdered at night while they slept.

“When you look at all these, the government is not doing what we expect them to do. They are not decisive in dealing with this issue. Can we deal with it? Yes.”