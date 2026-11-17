President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port in Kebbi State to boost trade, attract investment and create employment opportunities.

President Tinubu announced the approval earlier today, November 17, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at Haliru Abdu Township Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The President’s decision followed an appeal by Governor Nasir Idris, who urged the Federal Government to facilitate the commencement of operations at the facility.

Idris described the dry port as a strategic project that could transform Kebbi into a major commercial hub in Nigeria by strengthening economic activities, improving trade and creating jobs.

Responding, Tinubu assured residents that his administration would address their requests, particularly those concerning critical infrastructure across the state.

He promised to execute road projects, including the road linking Kalgo to Bunza and extending towards border communities.

“I have received all your requests on road construction and the Kebbi dry port. I want to assure you that it is approved; we will deliver the dry port,” the President said.

He said the visit provided an opportunity to appreciate the people for their support during the previous election and seek their renewed mandate.