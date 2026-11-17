Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said a prepared president does not announce, ‘Subsidy is gone,’ and start looking for palliatives months later.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made the remark during an interview on News Central Television, while criticising President Bola Tinubu.

According to Obasanjo, a prepared president does not make sudden decisions without considering the effect on the citizens.

He said, “A serious leader studies the shock before he acts. He stocks buffers. He phases the pain so that ordinary people do not suffer at once.

“A prepared president does not announce ‘Subsidy is gone’ on day one and invent palliatives months later.”

The ex-President also criticised the three-point agenda of Tinubu’s government, asking who designed it and what it was meant to achieve.

Obasanjo said the hardship Nigerians have gone through since Tinubu took office shows what is at stake when a leader comes in unprepared, stressing that the pain in the market, the high cost of food, transport and fuel, did not happen by accident.

He urged Nigerians to think deeply before casting their vote in 2027, saying the country’s future depends on the choices voters make.

Obasanjo added that leadership is not about slogans but planning, preparation and protecting the people from shock.