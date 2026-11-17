The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has granted an exclusive interview to a prominent American media personality, Dianna London.

The recorded interview is expected to be released soon, Naija News reports.

However, the date and other details about the interview are yet to be made public.

In other news, President Bola Tinubu has sent a bill to the Nigerian Senate, asking the lawmakers to decriminalise attempted suicide.

The President also asked the lawmakers to make provision for support for survivors, particularly persons living with mental illness.

Naija News reports that this was made known during plenary on Tuesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who read Tinubu’s letter on the floor of the Senate.

He described the bill as timely and capable of correcting an insensitive aspect of the law that punishes people in distress.

Akpabio said the proposed amendment would remove criminal penalties for attempted suicide, especially in cases involving persons whose mental health condition affects their ability to understand their actions.

He used the occasion to clarify his earlier remarks on the subject, which had drawn criticism on social media. Akpabio said his earlier comments were directed at persons who are mentally sound, and were never intended to apply to persons experiencing mental illness.

“I want to thank the President for supporting the decriminalisation of attempted suicide because making it a criminal offence for people who are mentally disturbed would be insensitive.

“People who are mentally disturbed require our support,” Akapbio said.

The Senate President said the distinction was important, noting that social media reports of his earlier submission did not capture it.