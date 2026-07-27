Hoodlums Attack Osun INEC Officials, Steal PVC Packs

Armed hoodlums have attacked officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State and carted away three packs of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Naija News reports that the Osun State Police Command confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Osogbo on Sunday by its spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi.

The incident is the latest in a series of violent attacks reported ahead of the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

According to Ojelabi, about 10 suspected hoodlums attacked INEC officials who were distributing PVCs at Oyinlola DC Primary School, Ward 2, in Odo-Otin Local Government Area.

He said the attackers reportedly fired sporadically into the air to scare the electoral officials away before making away with the three packs of PVCs.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Gotan, had condemned the attack and ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He said the investigation was aimed at identifying, arresting and prosecuting those responsible for the attack.

“Tactical and intelligence assets have been deployed, and efforts have been intensified to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen PVCs,” Ojelabi said.

Ojelabi reiterated the commitment of the police command to professionalism and strict adherence to the rule of law in carrying out its responsibilities.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, warning them against taking actions capable of causing further breaches of peace.

The police spokesperson also appealed to residents and eyewitnesses with credible information that could assist the investigation to report promptly to the nearest police station or contact the command through its emergency lines.

He warned that anyone found attempting to exploit the incident to foment violence or disrupt public order would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Ojelabi said operatives of the Osun State Police Command had restored peace in Ile-Ife following an incident involving suspected hoodlums.

He said the suspected thugs had gathered around the Mayfair Garage area and became unruly, leading to a temporary disruption of public peace and order.

The police command assured residents of its continued commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining peace, law and order across the state.