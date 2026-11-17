Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Laide Bakare, has spoken on how politicians regularly gathered at her family home in Osun State during her childhood.

The actress made this known during an interview with Oyinmomo TV.

Naija News reports that Bakare recalled that her parents’ home was a regular meeting place for politicians.

She added that her family often prepared meals for the visitors whenever they came for their gatherings.

She explained that growing up in such an environment allowed her to witness how her parents related with people and maintained connections within their community.

According to the actress, cooking for the politicians and attending to their needs was part of the hospitality her family offered whenever they hosted such meetings.

She said: “Politicians used to have meetings at our house in Osun State, and we used to cook for them. Growing up, I saw how my parents related with people and maintained relationships with members of our community.

“My parents welcomed people into our home, and preparing food for visitors was part of what we did. Financial independence is very important to me because it gives me the freedom to make my own decisions.

“I believe in protecting my peace and doing what is best for my happiness and well-being. I had to make a decision about my previous marriage because I could not continue in a situation that affected my dignity.”