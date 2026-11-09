Laide Bakare Speaks On Reconciling With Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has ruled out the possibility of settling her differences with her former best friend and colleague, Eniola Badmus.

Naija News reports that the actress made her position known during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

During her conversation, Laide was asked about the possibility of rebuilding her relationship with Eniola, considering their history of friendship.

She acknowledged that they had shared a close relationship for several years but explained that things had gone beyond what she could tolerate.

When Chude asked why she had not directly approached Eniola to find out what went wrong between them, Laide indicated that she had already seen enough to form her opinion about the situation.

Asked again whether there was any possibility of the former friends settling their differences, the actress firmly dismissed the idea.

She said: “Of course yes, for so long we’ve been friends. I have seen more than enough. I don’t think so. I really don’t think there could be any reconciliation.”

The development comes days after both actresses engaged in a public exchange over an incident on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast.

Laide had criticized Eniola over her facial expression when her name was mentioned during the podcast.

Following the backlash, Eniola took to Instagram to apologize to Laide.

However, Laide rejected the apology, describing it as fake.