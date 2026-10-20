I Use To Give Eniola Badmus Money When She Was Fat And Ugly – Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has made fresh revelations about her relationship with her colleague, Eniola Badmus, amid their ongoing public feud.

Naija News reports that Bakare, who spoke in an interview with Oyinmomo TV, claimed that she financially supported Badmus when she was struggling to get acting roles because of her physical appearance.

The actress alleged that she regularly gave Badmus money at a time when people were unwilling to cast her in their movies because of her body size.

According to Bakare, she stood by Badmus during a difficult period in her career and provided financial assistance when others in the movie industry were not willing to work with her.

Speaking about the alleged support she gave her colleague, Bakare said, “I use to give Eniola Badmus money very well when she was ugly and fat, I use to help her with money when nobody wanted to use her in their movies cos of her stature.”

Her comments come after she called out Badmus over her reaction when her name was mentioned during an appearance on comedian Isbae U’s show.

Bakare accused her colleague of repeatedly attempting to damage her reputation in public, despite allegedly warning her several times to stop.