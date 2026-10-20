 Skip to content
Entertainment

Sometimes Maturity Is Knowing When To Let Go – Eniola Badmus Begs Laide Bakare For Forgiveness

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has apologised to colleague Laide Bakare for her reaction when Bakare’s name came up during an interview on Isbae U’s show.
  • Bakare had publicly criticised Badmus over the interview reaction, accusing her of repeatedly trying to damage her reputation.
  • In her Instagram apology, Badmus acknowledged that her reaction could have appeared dismissive and called for peace, urging both parties to move forward without grudges.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has apologized to her colleague, Laide Bakare, over her reaction when Bakare’s name was mentioned during her recent interview on comedian Isbae U’s show.

Naija News reports that Badmus issued the apology in a post on her Instagram page, admitting that her reaction might have appeared dismissive and expressing regret over how it could have been perceived.

The actress also called for peace between them despite their differences, wishing Bakare well and urging both parties to move forward without holding grudges.

In her statement, Badmus acknowledged that her reaction during the interview could have offended her colleague and offered a direct apology to her.

She wrote, “On reflection, I realize my reaction when Laide Bakare’s name was mentioned during my recent interview could have come across as dismissive, and for that, I sincerely apologise. Laide, whatever our differences, I choose peace and I genuinely wish you well.

“We’re all growing, learning and becoming better versions of ourselves. Sometimes maturity is simply knowing when to let go and move forward. Joo maa binu. No negativity. No grudges. Let love lead and peace reigns. ❤️”

The apology comes after Bakare publicly criticized Badmus over her reaction during the interview, accusing her of repeatedly attempting to damage her reputation.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.