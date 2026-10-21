Laide Bakare Rejects Eniola Badmus’ Apology

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has rejected the public apology issued by her colleague, Eniola Badmus.

Naija News reports that Bakare expressed her displeasure in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where she dismissed Badmus’ apology as fake.

She wrote: “Fake apology”.

Her reaction comes hours after Badmus apologized over her conduct during a recent interview in which Bakare’s name was mentioned.

The controversy started after a video from an interview hosted by Isbae U circulated on social media.

In the clip, Badmus appeared to shrug and change her facial expression when the interviewer mentioned Bakare among his favourite actresses.

The reaction angered Bakare, who took to social media to express her displeasure and accuse Badmus of repeatedly making statements or displaying behaviour that could damage her public image.

Bakare described her colleague as a nuisance and questioned why she continued to engage in actions that she believed were intended to tarnish her reputation.

In response to the backlash, Badmus later acknowledged that her reaction during the interview might have appeared dismissive and apologized to Bakare.

Badmus also stated that despite any differences between them, she preferred peace and wished her colleague well.

She added that people continued to learn and grow as they navigated life, noting that maturity sometimes required letting go of disagreements and moving forward.